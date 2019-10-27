AG: 2 untimely deaths in Nashua, NH under investigation

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Officials are investigating two untimely deaths in Nashua, New Hampshire Sunday but say there does not appear to be any danger to the public, the Attorney General’s office said.

The two deaths appear to be self-contained, the AG’s office said.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No further information was immediately available.

