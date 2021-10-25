MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man who was found dead in a park in New Hampshire over the weekend died from a gunshot wound to the back, authorities said.

Officers responding to Derryfield Park in Manchester on Sunday morning found the body of Thamba Mbungu, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced Monday.

An autopsy has since determined that Mbungu’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back and that his manner of death is homicide.

Mbungu’s “suspicious” death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on his death is urged to contact Manchester police detectives at 603-668-8711.

