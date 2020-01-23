AG: 4 indicted in connection with brutal beating at Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Massachusetts residents, including a casino worker, have been indicted in connection with a violent beating that took place in an elevator at Encore Boston Harbor in October, authorities announced Thursday.

Matthew Haley, 27, of Cambridge, and Jose Mercado, 32, of Boston, were indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury on one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot), according to Attorney General Maura Healey. Haley was also indicted on one count of assault and battery.

An Encore employee, 24-year-old Brittany Dawson, of Stoneham, was indicted on charges of impeding a gaming investigation and acting as an accessory after the fact, Healey said. Leilani Reyes, 20, of Somerville, was also indicted on a charge of impeding a gaming investigation.

Video surveillance on the morning of Oct. 23, 2019, showed Haley punch a man in the face, causing him to fall to the floor in an elevator, according to the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit. Haley then allegedly repeatedly kicked and stomped on the man’s head and body, with Mercado joining in on the assault.

Reyes allegedly watched the brutal assault, while Dawson held the door to the parking garage open for the men to escape and then drove them away from the casino.

The victim and the defendants did not know each other, Healey said.

All four suspects are slated to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

The incident remains under investigation.

