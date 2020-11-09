AG: 6 men facing charges after Mass. authorities dismantle interstate gun trafficking operation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six men were indicted last week on firearms and drug charges after Massachusetts law enforcement officials dismantled a major interstate gun trafficking operation, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.

A statewide grand jury returned indictments last week charging two Florida men and four Bay State residents in connection with an operation that allegedly transported an array of illegal firearms, heroin, and cocaine from Florida and Michigan to Massachusetts, according to Healey’s office.

State troopers assigned to Healey’s office, along with federal and local authorities, are said to have seized about a dozen weapons, a number of large capacity magazines, and hundreds of grams of cocaine and heroin during a series of raids that begin in late July.

Donald Ashcraft, 38, and Craig Baier, 39, both of Florida, are accused of carrying the firearms across state lines.

James Benassi, 33, of New Bedford, and 37-year-old Matthew Capozzi and 33-year-old Nicholas Ieronimo, both of West Wareham, are accused of conspiring to help Ashcraft and Baier.

Justin Pena, 33, of New Bedford, is also facing a slew of charges.

All six men will be arraigned in Bristol and Plymouth superior courts at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

