BOSTON (WHDH) - A 75-year-old registered sex offender has been sentenced to five years in state prison for child pornography, authorities announced.

Gary Gustavson, of Boston, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography – second offense, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

The AG’s office says they began investigating Gustavson after receiving a tip in May of 2016 about a user who had uploaded child pornography into an online chat room.

The upload was reportedly tied to an IP address at Gustavson’s residence.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home in March of 2017 and seized a laptop and a thumb drive with images of child pornography, Healey said.

Gustavson was arrested in March of 2017 and later charged in Suffolk Superior Court in December of 2017.

Gustavson was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in West Roxbury District Court and Suffolk Superior Court.

