AG: 9 charged in sex trafficking ring that extended from North Shore to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people have been charged with trafficking victims for sex at residential locations in Chelsea, East Boston, and Lynn that served as alleged fronts for human trafficking, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

All of the suspects were busted by Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday following a local, state and federal investigation, according to Healey’s office.

During the investigation, authorities reportedly developed evidence indicating the suspects ran an organized criminal enterprise through various residences, where they offered customers the opportunity to pay for sexual contact with the victims.

The suspects allegedly recruited victims, advertised sexual services, set up locations and appointments for sexual encounters, transported the victims, escorted customers into the locations and facilitated the exchange of money.

The following individuals were arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court on charges including trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and conspiracy to commit trafficking:

Cristina Lasso, 47, of Lynn

Jorge Lasso, 54, of Chelsea

Marlon Nagano, 37, of East Boston

Francisco Sanan Bay, 30, of Chelsea

Edmundo Rivera Gomez, 50, of Lynn

Donoban Yesid Arismendy Ospina, 25, of Lynn

Johana Henao Torres, 35, of Lynn

They were all ordered held on at least $100,000 bail. If any of them were to post bail, they would be required to wear a GPS monitoring device, have no contact with any victims, witnesses, or each other, and stay away from the alleged crime scenes.

The following individual was arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges including trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and conspiracy to commit trafficking:

Fabian Galeano, 40, of East Boston

His bail was set at $20,000. If he posts bail, he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device, have no contact with any victims or witnesses, and surrender his passport.

The following individual was arraigned in Marlborough District Court on charges including trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and conspiracy to commit trafficking:

Luis Londono, 44, of Marlboro

His bail was set at $10,000. If he posts bail, he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and surrender his passport.

All of the suspects are due back in court at later dates.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)