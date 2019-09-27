AG: 9 indicted in sex trafficking ring that extended from North Shore to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people have been indicted on charges of trafficking victims for sex at residential locations in Chelsea, East Boston, and Lynn that served as alleged fronts for human trafficking, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
The following individuals were indicted on Thursday by a Statewide Grand Jury on the following charges:
Cristina Lasso, 47, of Lynn
Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (4 counts)
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (4 counts)
Keeping House of Ill Fame (4 counts)
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)
Money Laundering
Jose DeBlas, 33, of Lynn
Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (4 counts)
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (4 counts)
Keeping House of Ill Fame (4 counts)
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)
Money Laundering
Jorge Lasso, 54, of Chelsea
Trafficking for Sexual Servitude
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution
Keeping House of Ill Fame
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking
Money Laundering
Marlon Nagano, 37, of East Boston
Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (3 counts)
Keeping House of Ill Fame (3 counts)
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking
Money Laundering
Francisco Sanan Bay, 30, of Chelsea
Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (2 counts)
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (2 counts)
Keeping House of Ill Fame (2 counts)
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking
Money Laundering
Edmundo Rivera Gomez, 50, of Lynn
Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (2 counts)
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (2 counts)
Keeping House of Ill Fame (2 counts)
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)
Donoban Yesid Arismendy Ospina, 25, of Lynn
Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (3 counts)
Keeping House of Ill Fame (3 counts)
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)
Johana Haneo Torres, 35 of Lynn
Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (3 counts)
Keeping House of Ill Fame (3 counts)
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)
Luis Londono, 44, of Marlboro
Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude
Own/Keeping House of Prostitution
Keeping House of Ill Fame
Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking
All of the suspects were busted by Massachusetts State Police in August following a local, state and federal investigation, according to Healey’s office.
During the investigation, authorities reportedly developed evidence indicating the suspects ran an organized criminal enterprise through various residences, where they offered customers the opportunity to pay for sexual contact with the victims.
The suspects allegedly recruited victims, advertised sexual services, set up locations and appointments for sexual encounters, transported the victims, escorted customers into the locations and facilitated the exchange of money.
These defendants will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 16.
Cristina Lasso, DeBlas, Gomez, Torres and Ospina will also be arraigned in Essex Superior Court at a later date.
