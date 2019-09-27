AG: 9 indicted in sex trafficking ring that extended from North Shore to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people have been indicted on charges of trafficking victims for sex at residential locations in Chelsea, East Boston, and Lynn that served as alleged fronts for human trafficking, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

The following individuals were indicted on Thursday by a Statewide Grand Jury on the following charges:

Cristina Lasso, 47, of Lynn

Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (4 counts)

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (4 counts)

Keeping House of Ill Fame (4 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)

Money Laundering

Jose DeBlas, 33, of Lynn

Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (4 counts)

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (4 counts)

Keeping House of Ill Fame (4 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)

Money Laundering

Jorge Lasso, 54, of Chelsea

Trafficking for Sexual Servitude

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution

Keeping House of Ill Fame

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking

Money Laundering

Marlon Nagano, 37, of East Boston

Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (3 counts)

Keeping House of Ill Fame (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking

Money Laundering

Francisco Sanan Bay, 30, of Chelsea

Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (2 counts)

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (2 counts)

Keeping House of Ill Fame (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking

Money Laundering

Edmundo Rivera Gomez, 50, of Lynn

Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (2 counts)

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (2 counts)

Keeping House of Ill Fame (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)

Donoban Yesid Arismendy Ospina, 25, of Lynn

Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (3 counts)

Keeping House of Ill Fame (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)

Johana Haneo Torres, 35 of Lynn

Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution (3 counts)

Keeping House of Ill Fame (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking (2 counts)

Luis Londono, 44, of Marlboro

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Own/Keeping House of Prostitution

Keeping House of Ill Fame

Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking

All of the suspects were busted by Massachusetts State Police in August following a local, state and federal investigation, according to Healey’s office.

During the investigation, authorities reportedly developed evidence indicating the suspects ran an organized criminal enterprise through various residences, where they offered customers the opportunity to pay for sexual contact with the victims.

The suspects allegedly recruited victims, advertised sexual services, set up locations and appointments for sexual encounters, transported the victims, escorted customers into the locations and facilitated the exchange of money.

These defendants will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 16.

Cristina Lasso, DeBlas, Gomez, Torres and Ospina will also be arraigned in Essex Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)