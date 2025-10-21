BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced her campaign for reelection next year.

The Democrat released a campaign launch video Tuesday morning, saying she is running to continue breaking cycles of poverty and criminalization.

Campbell said she wants to build a commonwealth that works for everyone.

She has served since 2023 as Massachusetts’ 45th attorney general.

