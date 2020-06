BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr stopped by Boston Police Headquarters Thursday.

Barr met with Commissioner William Gross and noted that this is the first time a U.S. attorney general met with Boston police.

He thanked the commissioner for his hospitality, insight and advice.

