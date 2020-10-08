BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that her office issued three citations totaling nearly $80,000 in restitution and penalties against a Boston bar for failing to pay workers on time and in full.

The Red Hat on Bowdoin Street and its president Paul Tupa have been cited for not paying wages to 15 employees in a timely manner, not maintaining an earned sick leave policy, and records violations, Healy said.

The AG’s office began investigating the bar after receiving complaints about worker’s compensation.

They issued demands to the employer, asking for payroll and time-keeping records, but the business failed to fully respond, according to Healey.

The investigation reportedly revealed that employees were regularly underpaid, paid late, or not paid for all the hours that they worked.

The three citations that were handed to The Red Hat and Tupa total more than $79,790 in restitution and penalties.

The AG’s office previously cited the employer $16,000 in penalties in September 2019 and January 2020 for allegedly failing to submit records.

Under Massachusetts wage and hour laws, employers must pay employees all wages earned within six days of the end of a pay period.

Workers who believe that their rights have been violated in their workplace are encouraged to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Fair Labor Division.

