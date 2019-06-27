AG: Braintree brothers tried to launder drug trafficking profits at casinos

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Braintree brothers were arraigned on drug trafficking and money laundering charges Wednesday after a multi-state investigation uncovered more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana.

Wai Eng, 44, and Aibun Eng, 46, were each ordered held on $20,000 bail after being arraigned in Quincy District Court in connection with operating a multi-state illegal marijuana trafficking and money laundering operation in Massachusetts and New York, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

Prosecutors say the Engs were looking to launder the profits from their trafficking operation at the MGM Springfield and other casinos in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Both Engs were taken into state police custody after a warrant to search their Braintree residence and several other locations throughout Massachusetts and New York uncovered five cars, more than $300,000 in cash, more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana, various drug packaging and distribution paraphernalia, more than $27,000 in casino chips, prepaid gift cards, jewelry, and drug ledgers, according to officials.

Wai Eng and Aibun Eng are due back in Quincy District Court on Aug. 12.

