AG: Brockton bakery, managers sued for discriminating against worker for race, disability

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton bakery and two of its managers are being sued for allegedly discriminating against an employee based on his race and disability, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

The complaint, filed Monday in Plymouth Superior Court, alleges that the owner of White’s Bakery and his son allowed the employee to be repeatedly harassed, leading to him quitting his job.

Prosecutors allege that during the four months that the man worked at the bakery, he was subjected to hateful language — including the use of variations of the N-word — and was mocked for his speech impediment. The owner is accused of knowing about the harassment and not taking steps to address it.

In a statement, Healey said, “No employee should feel unsafe at work or be subjected to offensive and hateful language by an employer. We have sued this company and its managers to put an end to this type of discriminatory treatment and will hold accountable those who create hostile work environments.”

