AG: Colonial Automotive Group to pay $1M for exploiting Mass. unemployment system during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday that the Colonial Automotive Group has agreed to $1 million in penalties to settle claims that it took advantage of state unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the state’s mandated closure of car dealership showrooms due to the pandemic, the company encouraged furloughed employees to apply for benefits through the state Department of Unemployment Assistance and then requested that those employees continue to work without pay, according to Healey’s office.

“Colonial Automotive planned and carried out an illegal scheme to cheat our unemployment system and avoid paying its workers in order to maximize its profits during the COVID-19 crisis,” Healey said in news release. “This is a brazen attempt at exploiting workers and the state’s unemployment system, and we will take action against those who defraud our state agencies and try to steal taxpayer dollars.”

The assurance of discontinuance, filed Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, settles allegations that Colonial violated the Massachusetts False Claims Act when it furloughed the majority of its sales employees at its 16 car dealerships throughout the state, encouraged them to apply for unemployment benefits, and then asked them to perform certain aspects of their jobs despite being furloughed and despite collecting state benefits.

Healey’s office alleges the company directed its furloughed employees to perform various jobs including calling prospective sales leads, setting appointments with prospective customers, delivering cars to customers, and finalizing sales, and it did not pay these employees’ salaries for the work they performed during that period.

In the months following the state ordered closure of the dealership’s showrooms, the company sold approximately 366 cars in April and approximately 455 cars in May that were attributed to employees who were on furlough and collecting unemployment benefits at the time of the sales, according to Healey’s office.

In addition to paying $1 million in penalties, Colonial will enact policies and procedures to ensure that furloughed employees do not perform any functions related to their job or business.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)