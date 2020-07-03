AG: Company settles for improper MassHealth billing, transporting patients via ride-share services

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A transportation company in Newton has agreed to settle a lawsuit claiming that it used ride-share services for wheelchair-bound patients and improperly billed MassHealth for the transports, authorities said.

Richard Peisch, owner of Universal Sequence, Health Line Transport Inc., agreed to pay more than $27,000 back to the state to settle a lawsuit filed against him by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office, officials said.

The company allegedly billed MassHealth for transportation serves it did not provide, Healey said.

Healey alleges that the company violated numerous MassHealth regulations during a three-year period.

As part of the settlement, the company will permanently be barred from participating in MassHealth, Healey said.

