BOSTON (WHDH) - The Attorney General’s office is suing an Illinois company for false marketing, saying it sold fake hand sanitizer to schools across Massachusetts at the start of the pandemic and claimed the product could kill the COVID-19 virus.

According to a complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the School Health Corporation sold more than $100,000 of “Theraworx Protect” to school districts in Framingham, Malden, Nahant, New Bedford, Swampscott and Winchester, as well as the Bridgewater-Raynham and Wachusett Regional school districts, between March and July 2020. School Health claimed Theraworx was an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the lawsuit.

“You will be fine with the Theraworx product for the purposes of it killing COVID etc… Theraworx is 100% safe for eyes, ingestions etc…” a School Health employee e-mailed a Framingham official, according to the lawsuit. Another letter from the company stated that “Theraworx Protect is one of the few products, indicated to be applied to the hands and face, that meets the recommendations of the CDC to prevent disease transmission,” the lawsuit said.

But the product did not contain any of the key ingredients in hand sanitizer, and School Health officials said in a March 2020 e-mail to a client that they had no evidence to back up claims it could fight the virus, according to the lawsuit. Theraworx Protect does not have the active ingredients of alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, or benzalkonium chloride that the FDA requires for something to be legally marketed as hand sanitizers, and the product’s packaging did not include a drug facts label required for hand sanitizers, according to the complaint.

The AG’s office said Theraworx Protect actually contains colloidal silver, which the FDA said in 1999 is neither safe nor effective in treating disease, and that Avadim Health, Inc., which manufactures the product, registered it as a “cosmetic” with the FDA. It has never been approved for use as a hand sanitizer, according to the complaint.

