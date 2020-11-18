AG: Company to pay Mass. $550K for selling ineffective hand sanitizer alternative to MBTA

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Maryland-based company accused of illegally misleading the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority into ordering thousands of dollars worth of an ineffective hand sanitizer alternative is set to pay $550,000 to the state as part of an agreement secured by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

The MBTA seeking to purchase hand sanitizer in March as part of its effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 reached out to Federal Resources Supply Company after receiving a marketing email promoting “Theraworx Protect,” a hand sanitizer alternative containing no alcohol manufactured by Avadim Health, Inc., according to Healey.

The MBTA was allegedly told by the company that the product sanitizes at a “30-second flash and provides a 6-hour prolonged effect” to fight off the virus, elaborating that “if you touch something, it will fight it off.”

The MBTA went on to make three large purchase orders of the product, which has gone unused and is in storage, Healey said.

“This company’s reckless and deceptive actions put the health of our frontline workers and the public at even further risk during this unprecedented public health crisis,” she continued. “We took action against this company because their attempt to exploit people during the COVID-19 pandemic for their own profit was not only unacceptable, it was illegal.”

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak added, “The MBTA greatly appreciates the work of the Attorney General’s Office, which held this company accountable and recovered the T’s costs. The safety of our employees is a top priority, and it’s shameful that, during a pandemic, a vendor would make false claims about a product’s effectiveness.”

According to the terms of the settlement, Federal Resource Supply Company will pay $400,000, which will go to the state’s general fund, and will issue a credit of more than $150,000 to the MBTA for the amount of product it got.

The company also must retrieve the “Theraworx Protect” that is still located at the MBTA’s storage facility, Healey added.

Federal Resources Supply Company has reportedly agreed not to market or sell this product to any Massachusetts agency, and not to include any representation that “Theraworx Protect” is effective against COVID-19 in any marketing materials it distributes in the state, including that it has a multiple hour prolonged effect.

Healey urges anyone with information about suspected fraud or abuse relating to state or municipal contracts or funds to contact the False Claims Division’s tip line at 617-963-2600.

