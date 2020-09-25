AG: Couple facing charges following kidnapping, murder of NH man

RINDGE, N.H. (WHDH) - A couple is facing charges in connection with the kidnapping and fatal shooting of a man who was reported missing in New Hampshire earlier this week.

Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, was reported missing Monday after he failed to show up for work in Jaffrey, state police said.

His body was found Tuesday in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County and an autopsy determined that he died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes.

Armando Barron, 30, of Jaffery, was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder for knowingly causing the death of Amerault by shooting him while engaging in kidnapping, MacDonald and Noyes said.

Barron allegedly lured Amerault to Annette Wayside Park in Rindge during the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday.

Barron’s wife, 31-year-old Britany Barron, of Jaffrey, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence in connection with Amerault’s murder.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)