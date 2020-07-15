AG: Death of 17-year-old NH boy ruled homicide from gunshot wound

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The suspicious death of a 17-year-old New Hampshire boy who was found dead in Manchester has been ruled a homicide, investigators announced Wednesday.

An autopsy revealed that Jaden Connor died from a gunshot wound to the trunk, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano announced in a joint press release.

Officers were called to the scene on Central Street between Beech Street and Maple Street Tuesday night.

MacDonald and Capano say this does not appear to be a random incident and there is no danger to the public.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)