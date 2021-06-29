BOSTON (WHDH) - An accountant and now-disbarred attorney from Massachusetts has been indicted in connection with a scheme to embezzle more than $300,000 from the family of one of his clients, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

Bruce Lavigne, of Plymouth, has been indicted by a Middlesex grand jury on charges including two counts of larceny over $250, fiduciary embezzlement, and two counts of obtaining a signature by false pretenses, according to Healey’s office.

From 2015 to 2016, a client from Chelmsford entrusted Lavigne to invest more than $314,000 of his father’s funds in an annuity that would eventually be inherited by the client and his sibling, but Lavigne diverted the funds to personal and business expenses unrelated to the intended investment, according to investigators.

Lavigne later allegedly later paid over $56,000 to the client’s heirs under the guise of a purported successor annuity agreement. He then reportedly pocketed about $258,000 in funds that once belonged to his client’s father and were owed to his heirs.

Lavigne also allegedly enticed his client to invest $60,000 in an entirely separate and fake annuity agreement and then failed to return those funds as requested, bringing the total amount of money he stole to more than $300,000.

Lavigne was disbarred in January 2019 for misuse of client funds in a separate case.

An investigation remains ongoing.

