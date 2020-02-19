AG: Dorchester man facing sex trafficking charges

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with several sex trafficking charges, including one count of sex trafficking a minor by force, officials said.

Bruce “Arki” Brown, 41, is facing four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; one count of sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud and coercion; one count of transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution; and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, according to a release issued by United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Brown was taken into custody following an initial appearance in Moakley Federal Courthouse.

According to the indictment that was unsealed today, Brown allegedly trafficked four victims over a period of 15 years beginning in June of 2004 and continuing through July of 2019.

If convicted, Brown faces up to life in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)