WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Waltham nursing home administration has been indicted in connection with a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly resident, officials said.

Christina Polcari, a former admissions director at the Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham, was indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury for one count of larceny over $1,200, five counts of forgery and one count of embezzlement by fiduciary, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.

From August 2018 until May 2019, Polcari, 54, of Belmont, misappropriated more than $230,000 of an elderly resident’s funds and spent the money on personal expenses such as repairs to her home, restaurants, cash withdrawals and vacations for her and her family, Healey said.

Investigators also allege that Polcari used a forged signature for various promissory notes, letters, and checks in order to keep up the scheme and attempt to cover up the theft.

Polcari left her position in May 2019 when nursing home officials became aware of her alleged activities, Healey said.

Prior to leaving, Polcari allegedly repaid a portion of the money back to the victim.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Polcari is set to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court via virtual conference at a later date.

