MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of assaulting his 7-year-old daughter who disappeared in 2019 has been arrested on new charges after allegedly stealing a rifle and shotgun that same year, authorities announced Monday.

Adam Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, is being held without bail on charges including two counts of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing the rifle and the shotgun, two counts of receiving stolen property for receiving or retaining the rifle and the shotgun, two counts of felon in possession for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of one or more qualifying felonies, and two counts of armed career criminal for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of three or more qualifying felonies, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in news release.

“There is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery,” Formella’s office noted.

The alleged gun thefts occurred in September or October of 2019, according to investigators.

Montgomery is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

The search for Harmony remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or current whereabouts is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-203-6060.

