AG: Florida man indicted for stealing nearly $500k from elderly woman

CONCORD. N.H. (WHDH) — A Florida man has been indicted in New Hampshire for allegedly stealing nearly a half-million dollars from a 98-year-old woman, officials said.

Michael R. Smith, 55, of Avon Park, Florida, was indicted Wednesday in Strafford County Superior Court on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly transferring the victim’s money into his bank account, making unauthorized purchases, and ATM withdrawls totaling more than $488,000, according to a press release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

In addition to the alleged thefts, which prosecutors say occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30, 2017, Smith was also indicted on three counts of attempted theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly trying to provide financial institutions with forged documents that would have provided him with another $1.1 million.

“The charges are all class A felonies and are punishable by up to 7 1/2 – 15 years at the New Hampshire State Prison and/or a maximum fine of $4,000 for each charge,” MacDonald wrote in the statement. “The indictments also allege that Smith is subject to enhanced penalties for taking advantage of (the victim)’s age or a physical or mental condition in such a way that impaired her ability to manage her property or financial resources. If proven, each charge would be punishable by up to 10-30 years.”

