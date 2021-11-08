PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A former Boy Scouts camp staffer from Massachusetts has been indicted for child molestation, officials announced.

A statewide grand jury returned an indictment last Wednesday charging Richard McGrath, 58, of Charlton, Mass., with one count of second-degree child molestation, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said.

The charge stems from his actions while he was a staff member at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation in Rockville, Rhode Island, which is operated by the Boy Scouts of America, Neronha added.

McGrath was arraigned Monday in Washington Superior Court, where his personal recognizance was set at $5,000.

He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

McGrath’s pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.

