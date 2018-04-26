AG: Former NH police officer arrested for falsifying search records

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A former Claremont police officer was arrested Thursday on criminal charges for his alleged role in the falsification of records detailing a search in February, officials said.

Ian Kibbe, 30, of Springfield, Vermont, was arrested on two counts of unsworn falsification, two counts of obstructing government administration and charges of conspiracy to commit perjury and attempted perjury, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement.

On March 28, MacDonald announced that he had initiated an investigation into the conduct of Kibbe and fellow Claremont police officer Mark Burch based on information from Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase, who alleged that the falsified records pertaining to a search conducted in late February.

Both Kibbe and Burch no longer work for the department.

Kibbe was ordered released on $5,000 cash bail. He will be arraigned in Sullivan County Superior Court on a later date.

