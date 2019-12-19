AG: Former state police lieutenant indicted for falsely collecting $11,000 in holiday pay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former state police lieutenant has been indicted after prosecutors say he submitted claims for $11,000 in holiday pay that he never accrued.

David Andrade, 47, of Westport, was indicted by a Bristol County Grand Jury Thursday on one count of larceny ver $1,200 by single scheme and one count of public employee standards of conduct violation, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.

He will be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court at a later date.

Between July 2018 and August 2019, Andrade was a lieutenant with Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police and served as the station commander of the Dartmouth barracks during that time.

Healey’s Office determined that while serving a station commander, Andrade took days off and submitted claims for payment for 22 holiday compensatory days that he never accrued and was paid $11,538.56 for time off that he was not entitled to.

Prosecutors also allege that he falsified entries on his attendance calendars to make it appear that he was actually working on days that he had taken off.

