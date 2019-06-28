AG: Founder of Palmer animal rescue organization accused of stealing $350K

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Palmer woman is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her animal rescue organization, officials say.

Dawn Cardinal, founder and president of Destiny’s Road Animal Rescue appeared in Suffolk Superior Court Friday accused of misappropriating $360,000 of the organization’s assets for personal expenses, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

Court paperwork alleges Cardinal used the money to pay for nail salon services, fast food trips and other cash withdrawals.

“Funds that were meant to help animals were instead repeatedly bankrolled by this defendant for her personal expenses,” said AG Healey. “We cannot allow bad actors to undermine the public’s trust in our nonprofit institutions and waste resources intended for charitable purposes.”

Officials say that between 2014 and 2018 she raised more than $650,000 through, “frequent, sometimes aggressive and deceptive online solicitations.”

Cardinal is also accused of making false claims to the attorney general’s office regarding assets, revenue and solicitation disclosures.

Prosecutors are seeking full restitution to the charity, repayment of funds that were improperly obtained, and an order preventing Cardinal from operating as a fiduciary of a public charity in Massachusetts.

