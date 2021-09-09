United States Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said the Department of Justice is dedicated to protecting Americans from terrorism in all of its forms.

This comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday.

“What we can do, and what we have done, is learn from the past to better anticipate and prepare for the next threat, and to seek to disrupt it,” Garland said.

Garland added that nothing can replace the loss so many people suffered that day.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)