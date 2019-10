BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey showed up Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter with her basketball skills.

Healey gave Kanter pointers on how to spin a basketball on his finger.

The attorney general was co-captain of the Harvard women’s basketball team and played two years professionally in Austria.

It was an honor to meet Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey @MassAGO 🙏 She gave me some basketball lesson 😊🏀 pic.twitter.com/U52Qtb6sQ2 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)