GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella has identified the 17-year-old who died after an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Gilford, New Hampshire.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., Gilford police officers responded to a 911 call to 5 Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife. The responding officers encountered the armed resident inside the home. During the encounter, one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his firearm.

Mischa Fay was the armed resident. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy this morning. Dr. Duval was able to determine that Mr. Fay’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

No law enforcement officers, or other private citizens, were physically injured during this incident. Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body cameras.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation. Additional information will not be released until after the officers’ interviews are completed.

