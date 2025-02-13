EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 88-year-old woman who was found dead in her home in Exeter, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to a home on Front Street found Janet Rischeill Kelsen dead.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg has determined that Kelsen’s cause of death was blunt head trauma, and her manner of death was homicide.

At this point, the investigation into the events surrounding Kelsen’s death remains active and ongoing. There is no known threat to the general public.

No additional information was immediately available.

