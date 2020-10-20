THORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General has identified the man who was fatally shot by a police officer in Thornton on Monday.

A Thornton police officer shot Matthew Freeman, 37, in the area of 66 Four Wheel Drive, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported and there is no threat to the public, MacDonald said.

The name of the officer involved is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

