DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 41-year-old Durham, New Hampshire man who was fatally stabbed Saturday, officials said.

Alexander Talcott was pronounced dead at his home early Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Executive Major Matthew S. Shapiro, and Deputy Chief David Holmstock of the Durham Police Department.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has determined that the cause Talcott’s death was a stab wound to the neck.

The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public.

The investigation into Talcott’s death is ongoing and includes whether the person who stabbed him was acting in self-defense.

