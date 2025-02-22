DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the man who was wounded in an officer-involved shooting late Friday night on the Route 28 bypass in Derry, New Hampshire.

Officers trying to make a traffic stop of a car around 9:30 p.m. opened fire when the driver, later identified as Levi Coltey, 26, refused to stop, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall.

Coltey remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit into the officer-involved shooting of Mr. Coltey is ongoing, and the identity of the officer who shot Coltey will not be disclosed until a formal interview take place.

