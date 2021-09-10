BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman found dead at a waste transfer station in Belmont, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Officers responding to the waste transfer station learned that the body of Jessica Lurvey, 28, had arrived among the contents of a disposal truck and had been discovered when contents were being removed and separated, Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Belmont Police Chief Mark Lewandoski announced Friday.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy on Lurvey.

Her cause and manner of death are pending further testing.

An investigation remains ongoing but authorities say her death does not appear suspicious.

