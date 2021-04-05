AG identifies woman killed in NH house fire that prompted suspicious death investigation

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 53-year-old woman who was found dead and the man who has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire ripped through a home in Derry, New Hampshire, late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Mt. Pleasant Street around 10 p.m. with the sound of gunshots prior to the blaze found the homeowner, Manoel Viana, 57, unconscious and injured on the kitchen floor and dragged him outside, according to a statement issued by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

After the fire was extinguished, emergency crews recovered a body that is believed to be Viana’s spouse, Lynn Marie Viana, 53, formerly of Derry, from the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manoel Viana is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Boston hospital.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of Marie Viana’s death.

Three Derry police officers, Nathan Lavoie, Collin Kennedy, and Nikita Tomnyuk sustained non-life-threatening injuries while removing Manoel Viana from the home.

Liz Poirier, who lives nearby, says that the situation has left her on edge.

“My neighbor from upstairs texted me that the house right down the street from us caught fire. I didn’t know where it was. Just the whole adrenaline, it’s scary,” she said. “You just don’t know if it’s someone you know.”

A police cruiser could be seen blocking the road throughout Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)