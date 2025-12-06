MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Mammoth Road prompted a pursuit that ended with a crash and a man fleeing the scene, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

During the chase, the man encountered police on South Mammoth Road and he was shot. Life-saving measures were attempted and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The identity of the officers who used deadly force will not be disclosed until formal interviews take place.

No additional information was immediately available.

