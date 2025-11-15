CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Charlestown, New Hampshire on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred during a motor vehicle stop and resulted in a man being injured in the area of Caryl Lane and Claremont Road, according to Attorney General John M. Formella’s Office.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

