MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

The incident involved a man who was shot inside a hotel room on South Porter Street. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No police officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

