AG: Investigation underway after police shoot suspect barricaded in NH home

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved that happened at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a criminal threatening complaint at a home on Hunt Street around 10:30 p.m. shot and injured a barricaded suspect, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is undergoing medical treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No officers or private citizens were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)