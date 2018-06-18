AG: Lawrence pair busted with nearly 1 kilo of fentanyl

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Two Lawrence men are facing drug trafficking charges after officials say they were caught last week with nearly 1 kilo of fentanyl.

Wendy Guzman, 39, and Orlando Veras-Ruiz, 36, were arrested June 14 as part of a joint operation by Massachusetts State troopers assigned to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.

The two men were found at a home in Worcester, along with 800 grams of fentanyl, according to investigators.

“This investigation has taken nearly a kilo of fentanyl off our streets and is just one step in our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic,” Healey said in a statement. “We are committed to building strong partnerships with law enforcement at every level to work together to end this crisis once and for all.”

Guzman and Veras-Ruiz each pleaded not guilty Friday in Worcester District Court to charges of trafficking fentanyl. They were both ordered held on $750,000 cash bail.

A probable cause hearing has been set for July 13.

