Two people died from gunshot wounds in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire Friday night, and a man was arrested Saturday in connection with their deaths, the AG announced.

48-year-old Victor Rivera, of Nashua, was arrested for “knowingly causing the deaths” by shooting them, the AG said. The charges have not been released, and Rivera is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Nashua officers responded to the area of the Maple Street lot Friday around 10:30 p.m., where an adult male and an adult female were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Their cause of deaths have not been announced.

