AG: Man charged in shooting at NH church attacked attorney during jailhouse meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man accused of shooting two people — a bride and a bishop — during a wedding ceremony at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, earlier this month attacked his attorney during a meeting at a jail in Manchester on Monday, officials said.

Dale Holloway, 37, assaulted his attorney inside the Valley Street Jail around 9:30 a.m., New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano announced in a joint press release. Holloway was not in restraints during the meeting with his attorney.

Holloway’s attorney suffered multiple facial and head injuries in the altercation, according to 7’s Michael Yoshida.

The victim’s name has not been released. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The alleged assault remains under investigation.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 learned Holloway had shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, in the upper chest and bride Claire McMullen, 60, in the arm during her wedding ceremony, the AG’s Office said.

The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, also reportedly sustained injuries after being struck in the head with an object.

Investigators say Holloway is the stepson of Minister Luis Garcia, who was killed earlier this month. His funeral was set to take place after the wedding.

Holloway is facing charges including attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, and simple assault.

