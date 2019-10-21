AG: Man charged in shooting at NH church involved in jailhouse assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man accused of shooting two people — a bride and a bishop — during a wedding ceremony at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, earlier this month was involved in an assault at a jail in Manchester on Monday, officials said.

Dale Holloway, 37, attacked someone inside the Valley Street Jail, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano announced in a joint press release.

The victim’s name has not been released. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The alleged assault remains under investigation.

Holloway is facing charges including attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, and simple assault.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 learned Holloway had shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, in the upper chest and bride Claire McMullen, 60, in the arm during her wedding ceremony, the AG’s Office said.

The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, also reportedly sustained injuries after being struck in the head with an object.

