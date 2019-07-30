AG: Man charged with stealing $22,000 from MGM Springfield casino

A West Springfield man is facing theft charges after allegedly taking $22,000 in money intended to test slot machines at MGM Springfield over several months, state officials said.

State police and members of the attorney general’s office investigating an audit at the casino allegedly found that an employee withdrew nearly $24,000 from the casino cashier between August 2018 and January 2019 in order to perform tests on slot machines, according to an indictment from a Hampden County grand jury. The man allegedly returned $2,000 to the casino but kept the remaining $22,000 for himself, according to the indictment.

The man allegedly deposited the money into his personal checking account and forged his supervisors’ signatures in order to withdraw the money, according to the indictment.

Salvador Montalvo Jr., 54, was charged with larceny of more than $1,200 and making false entries in corporate books. He will be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court.

