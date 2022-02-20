WALPOLE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Walpole, New Hampshire that left one person dead on Sunday, announced New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Formella. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

There is not active threat to the public.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

