CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a charge of murder in the death of a missing New Hampshire resident whose body was found in Massachusetts last year, authorities announced Tuesday.

Anderson Pereira, 42, was recently arrested in Kissimmee, Florida, on charges of first-degree murder and falsification of physical evidence in connection with the death of 42-year-old Zakhia Charabaty, of Manchester, New Hampshire, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a joint news release.

Charabaty was last seen at his home on Pasture Drive in Manchester on March 12, 2020. The FBI’s Evidence Response Team later found his body a few months later in Methuen on July 9, 2020.

Following a lengthy investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Pereira for “purposely causing Charabaty’s death by means of homicidal violence,” authorities said.

Pereira will remain in custody in Florida as he awaits extradition to New Hampshire.

The incident remains under investigation.

