BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts bakery and its owner has been ordered to pay $25,000 in penalties for multiple violations of the state’s child labor laws over the past year, officials said.

White’s Pastry Shop Inc. and its owner David White have been cited for scheduling minor employees to work too many hours in a given day and beyond the permitted hours of the day, and for failing to obtain a work permit for all of the minors the business employed at its locations in Brockton, Hingham, and Mansfield, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

The company was previously cited in 2018 for child labor violations of the same nature.

The AG’s Fair Labor Division began investigating the bakery in connection with a separate investigation by the AG’s Civil Rights Division into the business’s Brockton location that resulted in a lawsuit against the business and two of its managers for allegedly subjecting another employee to discriminatory treatment based on the employee’s race and disability.

