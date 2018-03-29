AG Maura Healey working to tackle MA State Police pay problems

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General, Maura Healey, is trying to tackle the State Police pay problems.

Healey said the public is rightfully concerned with the accusations.

She is now calling on Governor Baker’s administration to address the issue immediately.

Healey said, “I think this is a matter of transparency, accountability. I think it’s time the Baker administration take a leadership role in this issue. I hope they take these concerns that are rightly raised seriously, and move quickly to address these issues.”

This comes after an audit found more than 20 State Troopers in Troop E cashed in on overtime pay they never worked. So far, nine officers have retired since the start of the investigation, nine others have been suspended without pay and one has been kept on active duty.

A criminal investigation, looking into those accusations, is underway.

