AG: MBTA worker stole $80k from fare collection boxes he was supposed to fix

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA employee accused of stealing more than $80,000 from the agency’s fare collection boxes that he was supposed to be fixing is facing larceny charges, officials said.

Stephen P. Fagerberg, 55, of Dedham, was arrested Tuesday night following a joint investigation by state police, state troopers assigned to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office and transit police detectives, Healey’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

The investigation was launched in April, when authorities conducted an undercover operation that included planting marked bills in the fare collection boxes that Fagerberg serviced, according to the announced. Fagerberg is accused of depositing the marked bills into his personal bank account at a drive-up ATM.

Over the course of several months, prosecutors say Fagerberg stole more than $80,000 from fare collection boxes he was supposed to be repairing.

Fagerberg pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment in Roxbury District Court, where he faced a single charge of larceny over $1,200 in a continuous scheme. He was released on personal recognizance on the conditions that he surrenders his passport and stays away from MBTA property.

Fagerberg is due back in court Aug. 14.

